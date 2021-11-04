How to go on an island tour with Kapp’n in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

In a pleasant surprise for many, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.0 update is here early! The update was expected to go live tomorrow on November 5. But for some reason, Nintendo decided to bless players with the update late last night.

The update is full of new things to get and do. There’s an array of vegetables to grow, new ways to decorate, new ordinances to enact. You can even cook now, another brand new addition to the Animal Crossing series. One of the other big new additions is fan-favorite character Kapp’n, and his island tours.

The base game of New Horizons already had island tours, which you would fly to using Dodo Airlines. They would bring you to various islands where you could gather and collect resources, and meet new villagers to invite to your island. Kapp’n’s island tours differ in a few ways though. They can be at different times of day, different seasons, and have different flora too. This will let you get certain things without the need to time travel, a common tactic used by many Animal Crossing players.

Screenshot by Gamepur

But how do you go on an island tour with Kapp’n? As soon as you have the update downloaded, you’ll be able to go on a tour immediately. Isabelle mentions it in the morning announcements, so it’s pretty hard to miss. To find Kapp’n, simply head to wherever the dock is on your island. He’ll be sitting there in his beach-themed outfit, donned with sunglasses. Once you’re introduced to one another, he’ll be able to take you on one of his tours for 1000 miles. The Dodo Airlines Nook Mystery Tour tickets cost 2000 Nook Miles, so Kapp’n seems to be giving you a good deal here.