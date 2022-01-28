How to get Wyrdeer as a rideable Pokemon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus affords you a rather unique mode of travel by letting you ride on its various Pokémon. One of these Pokémon is Wyrdeer. While you can evolve a Stantler into a Wyrdeer, you won’t be able to ride it. You can only ride a special kind of Wyrdeer that you’ll encounter throughout the story. Here’s how to obtain a rideable Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll be able to ride Wyrdeer shortly after you’re tasked with researching a frenzied Kleavor. On your mission, you’ll fight Kleavor’s ward, Lian, who will disclose some information regarding the Pokémon. You’ll then talk to Professor Laventon to discuss your findings, after which you’ll automatically travel back to Jubilife Village. The professor will then send you out to meet up with Lian again.

As you approach the village’s front gate, Mai — a member of the Diamond Clan — will stop you before transporting you to the Heights Camp. There, you’ll watch a cutscene where Mai and Adaman will explain that a special Wyrdeer desires to help you in your journey to stop Kleavor. The Diamond Clan members will then give you the Celestica Flute, which can be used to summon Wyrdeer. Once the cutscene finishes, you’ll be able to ride Wyrdeer at your leisure by simply pressing the “plus” button on your Nintendo Switch controller. If you want to get back on-foot, just hit the button again to dismount.