How to get your Prime Gaming reward in Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft and Amazon have once again come together to offer exclusive perks to those who subscribe to Amazon Prime. The Prime Gaming reward for Rainbow Six Extraction features The Rubicon Phase Bundle, which contains an exclusive uniform for all 18 operators in Extraction. Here’s how you claim it.

First, you will need to follow this link to the Rainbow Six Extraction reward page.

Next, sign in to your Amazon account. If you’re already signed in, skip to the next step.

sign in to your Amazon account. If you’re already signed in, skip to the next step. Now, a prompt will pop up, asking you to link your Ubisoft account with your Amazon account.

By clicking on “Go to Ubisoft,” you’ll be taken to a separate webpage where you can link the two accounts.

Next, click on the “Link” button and enter your Ubisoft account information.

Then, you will need to press the “Confirm My Account” button.

Lastly, you will need to click “Complete Claim.” If done correctly, the screen below will pop up, and you’ll have the ability to claim the “Rubicon Phase Bundle.”

Before you go, there are three final things to keep in mind. First, If you’ve previously linked your Ubisoft account to Prime Gaming, you’ll be sent straight to the page above. Second, if the bundle doesn’t appear in Rainbow Six Extraction immediately, don’t panic. Prime Gaming rewards often take up to 24 hours to be added. Third, this is a limited-time bundle and will only be available for a short time, so make sure you will claim it!