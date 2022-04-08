How to hack the lock at Block 42 in Chinatown Detective Agency – Hacking puzzle solution

Each lock you must hack in Chinatown Detective Agency uses the same basic puzzle. You need to match symbols on a grid, but you can only see two at a time. If you fail to match the symbols too many times, an alarm will go off, and you’ll need to pay a fine. This guide explains how to hack the lock at Block 42, so you stand a better chance of getting through unscathed.

What is the solution to the Block 42 hacking puzzle?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hacking puzzles in Chinatown Detective Agency are randomized, so there’s no way to know the exact solution to yours in Block 42. However, there’s a chance that you might have the same solution as us, which we’ve included above. As you can see, there’s no pattern to how the symbols are matched together, so you need to use trial and error to discover each matching par and do it with as few mistakes as possible.

Each mistake you make counts as a mismatch. If you make too many, guards will be alerted, and you’ll need to pay a fine of around $300 because you’re doing something illegal. This might not seem like a problem early on, but you’ll want to save your money for later jobs so that you can spend your cash more freely.