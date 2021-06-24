How to heal in Scarlet Nexus

There is a lot of fighting against the strange and terrifying Others to be done in Scarlet Nexus, which means plenty of incoming damage that our heroes will need to deal with. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to heal in the game so that you can stay in the fight with your OSF team.

Below, you will find a breakdown of the various ways that you can heal your character in Scarlet Nexus.

Jelly

Jelly is a type of item you can pick up while exploring the world. They will appear as green energy cubes and they can be added to your inventory just by walking through them. You can scroll through your inventory by hitting left or right on the D-Pad, and can then use the Jelly by selecting it and hitting down on the D-Pad.

The Hideout

A couple of hours into the game you will get access to the your teams hideout. This is where you can fast travel between missions and you will automatically heal to full when you go there.

The Shop

You can purchase healing items directly from the shop, but it also severs another function. Any time you use the yellow-dressed shop NPC to save your game, it will heal your entire team to full health. This is really useful during missions, as you can often find these NPCs in the mission area.