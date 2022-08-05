How to heal your posse members in Hard West 2

There is no doubt that healing is important in any game that you play but it is especially important when your characters have a chance of dying. In Hard West 2, the health of your posse is important. You may start off the game with full health, but if you don’t heal, your posse members will quickly fall in battle. Luckily, you don’t need to worry about them dying. They will simply fall unconscious and wake up with a good amount of anger in their hearts.

How to heal your posse members

During a battle, your posse members are bound to get hurt. There is practically no avoiding it. Luckily, there are ways to get them back up to fighting conditions. If your posse members end up getting hurt during battle, they will be at whatever health they had remaining when you enter the open world. If any of them end up falling unconscious, they will come back after the battle with one health which isn’t enough to survive any hits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To heal your posse members, you will need to visit a surgeon. Surgeons will appear on the map, typically around towns. You will find the first one next to Boomtown. Interact with the Surgeon’s Office and you will meet the surgeon inside before being told how much it will be to restore everyone’s health.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you happen to be afraid of the doctor, there are other ways to heal your characters. If you find yourself with some provisions, you can rest at a camp and it will heal your posse members. You can also heal them during battle if they have a healing item like beans in their inventory. Keep in mind that healing items like this aren’t as potent as the healing hands of a surgeon.