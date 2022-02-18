How to highlight and hit weak spots in Horizon Forbidden West

Weak spots are a great way to defeat the machines quickly in Horizon Forbidden West. These massive creatures are powerful, and if you find yourself struggling to defeat one in combat, using your Focus will be how you learn about a machine before you attack. It all comes down to using your Focus and making sure you highlight a weak spot. This guide will cover how to highlight and hit weak spots on a machine in Horizon Forbidden West.

If you have the chance, you want to use Aloy’s Focus before a fight breaks out to highlight a machine. You can do this by holding down the right analog stick and highlighting a machine in your path. After highlighting it, you’ll receive a detailed menu of tabs that detail the various weaknesses and behaviors of a machine you’re about to encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve highlighted the machine, you’ll want to work your way through the tabs and look for any that detail a Weak Spot. The Weak Spot will be the part of the machine you’ll want to aim for during combat. If you plan to direct assault against them, hitting the Weak Spot will do the most damage.

Once you’ve highlighted the machine with your Focus, you can also tag the Weak Spot to make it easier to see during a fight by hitting the Triangle button while hovering over that tab. You’ll want to do this for any machine you battle against in Horizon Forbidden West, giving you the best advantage against them.