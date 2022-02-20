How to increase Wisdom and what it’s used for in Lost Ark

Virtues is a simple game mechanic in Lost Ark, but one that is easy to miss. Virtues are gained in multiple ways. The way virtues are earned share some similarities, but differ in some key ways. This guide will explain Wisdom and how to earn it.

Virtues in Lost Ark are represented by four key stats. They are as follows.

Charisma

Courage

Kindness

Wisdom

image via Gamepur

Every virtue in Lost Ark has a description that resides in the character profile page. This is how Wisdom is officially explained in Lost Ark.

“Wisdom is your ability to solve difficult problems. Your words and actions will be more convincing, the higher your Wisdom is.”

By the end of the main story quest chain, Wisdom will be the second highest virtue behind Charisma. Running through every main story quests is a great source of Wisdom.

Wisdom also increases via rapport dialogue choices. Paying attention to an NPCs specific problem and giving them sound advice will lead to frequent Wisdom potions.

Una’s tasks are a fantastic source of Wisdom increases as well. Remember to highlight each task and check which ones to pursue. the right column will show each virtue and how much that virtue will increase for completing that specific task.

Unlocking certain titles is another good source of Wisdom. Check the achievement list to see which titles will unlock Wisdom. Titles don’t need to be equipped to gain Wisdom from them, just earned.

Wisdom is used to unlock special quests from NPCs. These quests are a great source of power for max level characters, so saving them after the main story quest can help alleviate the late game grind.