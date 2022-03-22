How to increase your seed quality in Rune Factory 5

Harvesting crops is one of the best ways to earn money in Rune Factory 5. Although planting and taking care of crops sounds easy, there’s actually a bit of strategy that goes into making sure you can the best results. You’ll need to carefully plan your crops around when a Bountiful Harvest will happen. That way, when your crops are ready to be harvested, you’ll get yield more of that crop than you normally would if it wasn’t a Bountiful Harvest. Another strategy you’ll need to remember is increasing your seed quality. Increasing your seed quality, which is a seed’s level, will ensure that shops in the future will have the same level of seeds in their store.

To increase your seed quality, you’ll need to complete a request where you have to ship a level two Turnip. After you complete that last request, you’ll unlock the opportunity to buy higher-level seeds from vendors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll want to make sure that your crops stay in good condition. This can be done by simply taking care of them every day and clearing out your feed from any rocks, stumps, and weeds. You’ll also want to put those weeds into your fertilizer bin. Keeping this well-stocked will ensure that your soil quality doesn’t drop. You can also use a Greenifier, which increases the chances of producing better quality crops. Once your crops are ready to be harvest, which is indicated by the yellow arrow hovering above them, you can do one of two things: harvest your crops OR use your sickle. Selling either a higher-level crop or a seed will ensure that the stores will have better quality seeds in their stores. You can check the quality of either your crop or seed by going to your menu and hovering over them. In its description, it’ll display their level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can keep the seed and replant it. Then, use your sickle on it once the crop is ready to be harvested. You can repeat this process as long as you want. We recommend that you purchase the Magnifying Glass from the General Store for 2000G. This will tell you everything about the soil quality and the level of the crop. Once a crop reaches level three, it’s going to be harder to raise its level. Once you hit this particular level with a crop, forge a new sickle to either an iron sickle or above. Having a better quality sickle will give you a higher chance of getting higher-level seeds.