How to invite villagers to the Roost in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The Roost is finally back thanks to Animal Crossing New Horizon’s 2.0.0. update. Once you find Brewster, you’ll unlock the Roost, which will become a new addition to the museum. Just like the museum, it’s open 24/7 so you can always stop by for some coffee. However, coffee as good as Brewster’s is always best enjoyed with company. You can invite your friends over if you have your gate open. You can also invite over one of your villagers or characters like Isabelle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to invite over to the Roost, pick up the amiibo phone. You’ll be asked to scan a character’s card or their amiibo. You’ll then be prompted to scan the amiibo and the game will show you where the scanner is depending on what controller you’re using.

Once they arrive, you’ll be able to relax with your favorite villager and take over a good cup of coffee. Unfortunately, you can only invite one character or villager at a time. So, if you want to invite someone else, you’ll need to have the other character to leave. You can do this by going to the phone and confirming you want them to leave the Roost.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t have an amiibo or amiibo card, don’t worry, characters will randomly drop by the Roost. However, it’s not guaranteed when this will happen or who will stop by.