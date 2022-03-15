How to join the Bloodhunt PC playtest

Developer Sharkmob has announced that March 25 will mark the beginning of its weekend-long PC stress test for its free-to-play vampire battle royale game Bloodhunt. The test is (almost) exclusively available to people who participated in early access and already possess a Bloodhunt account in good standing.

However, an announcement on the studio’s official website stated that those who might have missed out on their earlier playtest still have a chance to score an access code for their approaching test. If running, gunning, and bloodsucking are in your wheelhouse, then read on to find out how to begin diablerizing some Anarch scum.

How to get a code for the Bloodhunt PC playtest

To snag a code, start off by joining the Bloodhunt official Discord server. Upon joining, navigate to the #playtest channel on the right-hand side of the server and type “!keyrequest” and a moderator will reach out as soon as possible. The test is expected to run from March 25 at 10 AM CET until March 28 at 10 AM CET. According to the Sharkmob team, Bloodhunt mode and a more robust tutorial will be included in the stress test.

Bloodhunt is based on Vampire: The Masquerade, a tabletop role-playing game in the personal horror subgenre. Personal horror is a type of horror where the player is the villain struggling against their own nature. Such is the case for all Kindred, but the slow-burn political intrigue characteristic of the franchise will take a backseat to fast-paced multiplayer combat in Bloodhunt, as the playtest may show you.