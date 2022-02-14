Bloodhunt fans discover secret Valentine’s Day message, PC playtest coming next month

We think everyone can agree that the zombie game had its renaissance period; it’s high time we embrace, pun intended, the vampire. Developer Sharkmob posted a cheeky Valentine’s Day video to the official Bloodhunt Twitter account this morning announcing that a PC playtest for the game is coming as soon as next month.

Fan account @BloodhuntNews discovered a secret message to all Kindred who are anxiously awaiting the chance to prowl the city of Prague once again. The PC playtest is announced at the end of the video, but the message is quite difficult to spot. “Someone must have tipped you off. We will investigate,” Sharkmob jokingly confirmed.

Bloodhunt is an online battle royale game licensed under Paradox Interactive, a Swedish publisher who has owned the tabletop role-playing game series IP World of Darkness since purchasing White Wolf Publishing in 2015. Conceptually, Vampire: The Masquerade bringing us an all-out combat game is a bit chaotic, but it ultimately worked because of Sharkmob, a dedicated team whose genuine love for Vampire lore is evident.

The recent World of Darkness revival has been interesting to witness, but the process has not been altogether hiccup-free. The sequel to the 2004 role-playing game Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines has been trapped in game development limbo after the original developer, Hardsuit Labs, was spontaneously dropped from the project last February. Public early access for Bloodhunt came to an end in November, but no one expected an indefinite server shutdown.

“Based on key learnings from this early season, we have decided to take the time needed to address the valuable feedback we have received and postpone the release until early 2022. During this period the public servers will be taken offline.”

Sharkmob is a new triple-A studio based in Malmo, Sweden and Bloodhunt is their first game along with “two proprietary, unannounced titles” according to their official website. Bloodhunt is slated for a Spring 2022 release on both PC and PlayStation 5.