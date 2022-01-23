How to kill a Sower in Rainbow Six Extraction

The Sower Mitigation set of Study objectives in the San Francisco region of Rainbow Six Extraction requires you to deal with Sowers and the mines they lay all over every Sub-Zone you encounter them in. They’re a little harder to kill than other low-level enemies like Grunts and Spikers, and their mines cause temporary blindness that, while brief, can ultimately prove fatal. Find a guide to completing each objective below.

How to kill a Sower with its weak point

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Sower’s weak point is in its belly, but Sowers spend most of their time crawling around on all fours, so their bellies aren’t often exposed. They sometimes stop and look around, during which time they’ll squat upright for a few seconds at a time. They also go upright when they Howl, so this can be a good opportunity to hit the weak point.

How to kill a Sower before setting off any of its mines

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first condition of this objective is to avoid the Sower’s mines. Generally, you should be moving slowly and carefully, looking out for red glows, and listening for a weird, distorted buzzing sound. Shoot any mines you do see, so that you don’t stumble into them later.

Related: All Archaean enemy types in Rainbow Six Extraction

As discussed above, a Sower’s weak point can be difficult to hit, but fortunately there are other easier ways to kill a Sower. You can use REACT tech to stun or blind it then kill it with a melee Takedown, or you can place Claymores wherever you find mines. Sowers lay their mines on set routes so, as long as it doesn’t get alerted, it’ll keep coming back to the same spots.

How to destroy Sower mines without setting them off

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is easy. Just shoot them. One bullet, even from a secondary weapon, should do it. Aim for the dark colored base, not the glowing red part on the top.