How to kill an Enemy Spartan with a Shade Turret in Halo Infinite

There are several challenges you can complete in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode if you want to level up your battle pass, granting you more rewards while you play the game. One of the more difficult challenges is a weekly one where you’re required to kill an enemy Spartan with a shade turret. Here’s what you need to know about the challenge and how to finish it quickly.

The only location you can find a shade turret is on the Deadlock map. It’s the map that happens at night, where two teams start on bases opposite one another, typically in the Big Team Battle playlists. The shade turret is a red turret with several orange-glowing shields around it, protecting you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All you have to do is hole up in one of the turrets you can find at your base or the other one on the enemy side, and wait to take out an enemy. The turret fires out plasma fire, similar to a Banshee or a Ghost. It’s incredibly effective at shooting down an enemy’s shields.

Unfortunately, some players have had a bit of trouble getting this trigger, so you’re better off taking out a few enemies before you hop out of the turret or if you’re forced out by the enemy team.