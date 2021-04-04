How to knock balls out of the hands of enemies in Knockout City

In Knockout City, you need to think on your toes at all times. The action is always ongoing, and you can find yourself in a skirmish at any moment. Whether you’re on the offensive or defensive, you need to be ready to react at all times. Luckily, in moments where the enemy has a ball and you do not, you can knock it out of their hands if you are close enough.

When you are close to an enemy who has a ball and you don’t have one at the moment, you can make them drop the ball by tackling them. To tackle, press Y on Nintendo Switch, Square on PlayStation, or X on Xbox. Your character will have a short animation where they lower their shoulder and charge. If you connect with an enemy, they will be knocked back and drop the ball they were holding, allowing you to pick it up and turn the tides in your favor.

When you hit an enemy with a tackle, this will stagger them backward. You can use this to your advantage to knock them off the map if they are near a ledge or into environmental hazards like cars. To get a good feel for tackling and the effects of it, you can practice it in the hub against the dummy bot.

