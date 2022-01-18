How to level up forms in Nobody Saves the World

As in most RPGs, leveling up is vital to success in Nobody Saves the World. As you level up your various forms, you’ll unlock new abilities, as well as new forms. However, you won’t level up your forms by simply conquering hordes of enemies or progressing through the story. Instead, you’ll have to pay close attention to each form’s unique set of quests.

In Nobody Saves the World, your forms level up after attaining a certain amount of form power (FP), which you can only gain by completing form-exclusive quests. These quests are fairly simple; they typically call on you to use each form’s special abilities in battle.

Upon completing one, head to the quest menu, redeem the quest, and FP will be applied to your form. If the FP earned exceeds the FP bar in the quest menu, your form will rank up, and you’ll then unlock either a new ability, a new form, or potentially both. It’s worth noting that most forms can only be leveled up to rank “C” or “B” before completing both the Witch Queen Catacombs and Ancient Robot dungeons, as your forms will run out of quests. But upon progressing past both of those dungeons, more quests will appear, and you’ll be able to resume accumulating FP.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every form has six total ranks to ascend through. At the bottom is “F,” followed by “D,” “C,” “B,” “A,” and “S.” Certain forms must reach certain ranks to unlock other forms. If you’re curious what ranks are required to get a particular form, here’s how to unlock all forms in the game.