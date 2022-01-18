How to unlock all forms in Nobody Saves the World

Much of the appeal of Nobody Saves the World is derived from the vast number of forms you can take on throughout the game. While the main protagonist is a featureless nobody, their magic wand lets them become a valiant knight, a ghoulish ghost, a ghastly necromancer — the list goes on. If you’re looking to unlock every form, you’ll want to dedicate a good amount of time to level up your forms, as new forms are only unlocked after having reached certain ranks with your existing ones.

Every form has seven total ranks; each form starts at rank “F” and can be leveled up to rank “S.” You can level up your forms by completing each form’s set of quests. Below is a list of every form in Nobody Saves the World, along with the unlock requirement.

Nobody: Unlocked by default.

Rat: Reach rank “D” with “Nobody.”

Guard, Ranger: Both are unlocked upon reaching rank “C” with Rat.

Egg: Reach rank “B” with Rat.

Upon unlocking Guard, Ranger, and Egg, the path to unlocking new forms splinters off in three directions, and you can unlock new forms by following the aforementioned forms’ trees.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Guard Form Tree

Horse: Reach rank “C” with Guard.

Turtle: Reach rank “C” with Horse.

Magician: Reach rank “B” with Guard.

Zombie: Reach rank “C” with Magician.

Monk: Reach rank “A” with both Horse and Magician.

Robot: Reach rank “C” with Monk, Turtle, and Zombie.

Ranger Form Tree

Slug: Reach rank “C” with Ranger.

Mermaid: Reach rank “C” with Slug.

Bodybuilder: Reach rank “B” with Ranger.

Ghost: Reach rank “C” with Bodybuilder.

Rogue: Reach rank “A” with both Slug and Bodybuilder.

Necromancer: Reach rank “C” with Rogue, Mermaid, and Ghost.

Egg Form Tree