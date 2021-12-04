How to level up your weapons in Chorus

You reign supreme over the cultists and pirates in Chorus, you’ll need improved firepower and weapon functionality. Thankfully, you can do that by leveling up your equipment.

You can improve your weapons in multiple ways. The first has to do with your mastery of each equipment part of your ship. On the main menu, tab over to “Mastery” with the R1 button (or RB on Xbox). From there, you can check out your leveling statistics from each weapon you have. To level up your arsenal, you will need to complete specific tasks. For example, with the Gatling Gun, you simply have to destroy a certain amount of enemies with the weapon. Once you hit the maximum level, you’ll have 20% less overheating, making for more firepower and less waiting around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The requirements for the laser cannon and missile launcher are fairly similar as well. The laser cannon is highly effective at taking out shields, so you are rewarded with more laser charge speed as you defeat enemy shields with this specific weapon. The game asks you to kill a certain number of armored enemies with the missile launcher to level it up as well; when you do this, you’ll gain a 20% quicker missile reload speed. There are five incremental levels to reach the max stat boost.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are still not happy with the weapon you have equipped, you can buy other iterations of that gun type. For example, the Barrage Javelin has improved hull damage, shield damage, armor damage, and reload speed with no cons whatsoever. They can be bought at The Enclave, but will likely be available at other major hub points in the game as well.