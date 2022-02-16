How to link your accounts for cross-progression on MLB The Show 22

With MLB The Show 22, Nintendo Switch players get access to the current most popular baseball game on the market for the first time. While PlayStation and Xbox players got the chance to play between their platforms last year, the field has gotten even larger. Now, you will be able to jump between all three platforms and have your save file follow you. Here is how you can link your account between any of the above platforms and enable cross-progression in MLB The Show 22.

To begin the cross-progression process, first, go to the MLB The Show website. In the top right corner of the screen, click My Account. This will take you to a log-in page. Sign in if you have already made a linked account for last year’s game. If you do not have an account yet, go through the process of creating one.

After your account is set up, go to the Dashboard for your Show account. On the right side, you will see all accounts that are available for linking. As of this writing, Nintendo Switch can not be connected, but you can link your PlayStation and Xbox accounts via MLB The Show 21 if you want to get those linked early. If you do not want to open that game and get a code, you can simply sign in through either option to connect that account for the future.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the functionality to link Nintendo Switch has been added, we will update this post so you can have it connected right away.