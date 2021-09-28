How to make a Company in New World

The option to work together with other players is always helpful when completing high-level content in New World. An excellent way to keep a group of friends together is to create a Company, giving you additional methods to work together and assist each other while playing the game. A Company is similar to a guild in other MMOs. When you and a group of friends are ready to create a Company, how do you go about doing this, and what’s the process?

For the person who wants to build the Company, you’ll have the option to do this after you’ve picked to join one of the three factions. After you’ve made your selection, the opportunity to create a Company becomes available to you on the main menu screen. You can access this by clicking the ‘ESC’ key on your keyboard. From there, the Company tab on the top left of the screen is where you can access it, or you can quickly click the ‘G’ key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re on the Company screen, all you have to do is click the ‘Create Company’ tab on the bottom of the screen. You’ll then have to create a customized crest for your Company and then select its name. If the name is accepted, the Company has been made, and you can start building up your ranks with friends and allies you met in New World to work together, completing instances, and fighting against opposing factions.