How to make a plant in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is all about combining several elements to create products and attempting to reach the outcome for each of your starting choices. You begin with only a handful of starting elements before finding yourself creating seas, oceans, forests, and continents. It would be best if you started small, though. A starting product you want to work towards creating is a plant. In this guide, we’re going to break down the many ways you can make a plant in Little Alchemy 2.

There are 10 ways you can create a plant in Little Alchemy 2. These are all the ways you can reach it.

Algae and Land

Earth and Algae

Earth and Seed

Grass and Big

Land and Seed

Life and Soil

Rain and Soil

Soil and Seed

Tree and Small

Water and Seed

Of these many choices, we’ve found that going after rain and soil. Therefore, we recommend focusing on creating soil first.

For soil, a quick combination you can complete to make it will be earth and life. Earth is one of the starting elements, but life is a bit tricky. You can make that by combining water and air to make mist, followed by earth and earth to make land, land and land to make a continent, and then continent and continent to make a planet. You then want to combine air with a planet to make an atmosphere, which you’re going to use with water to make a cloud. Now that you have a cloud combine fire and fire to make energy, and then give the cloud energy to create a storm. A storm can be used with energy to become electricity, which you then give to a lake, created by combining water and water to make a pond and pond and pond. Finally, you can combine life and earth to create soil.

The final thing you need to make is rain. You can do this by combining a cloud with water. You’ll now have rain and soil, and those can be combined to create a plant. While making your way to soil can be a little tricky, we believe this is the quickest route to making it to the final product of a plant, to then work towards creating large forests.