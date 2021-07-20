How to make a plant in Little Alchemy 2
Humble beginnings.
Little Alchemy 2 is all about combining several elements to create products and attempting to reach the outcome for each of your starting choices. You begin with only a handful of starting elements before finding yourself creating seas, oceans, forests, and continents. It would be best if you started small, though. A starting product you want to work towards creating is a plant. In this guide, we’re going to break down the many ways you can make a plant in Little Alchemy 2.
There are 10 ways you can create a plant in Little Alchemy 2. These are all the ways you can reach it.
- Algae and Land
- Earth and Algae
- Earth and Seed
- Grass and Big
- Land and Seed
- Life and Soil
- Rain and Soil
- Soil and Seed
- Tree and Small
- Water and Seed
Of these many choices, we’ve found that going after rain and soil. Therefore, we recommend focusing on creating soil first.
For soil, a quick combination you can complete to make it will be earth and life. Earth is one of the starting elements, but life is a bit tricky. You can make that by combining water and air to make mist, followed by earth and earth to make land, land and land to make a continent, and then continent and continent to make a planet. You then want to combine air with a planet to make an atmosphere, which you’re going to use with water to make a cloud. Now that you have a cloud combine fire and fire to make energy, and then give the cloud energy to create a storm. A storm can be used with energy to become electricity, which you then give to a lake, created by combining water and water to make a pond and pond and pond. Finally, you can combine life and earth to create soil.
The final thing you need to make is rain. You can do this by combining a cloud with water. You’ll now have rain and soil, and those can be combined to create a plant. While making your way to soil can be a little tricky, we believe this is the quickest route to making it to the final product of a plant, to then work towards creating large forests.