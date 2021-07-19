You will spend your time crafting multiple elements and resources in Little Alchemy 2. There are dozens of combinations to discover, and many of them are more difficult than others to progress through steadily. For example, one of the later elements you’ll create is electricity, and there are multiple pathways to reach this element. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to harness electricity, despite the many combinations. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to make electricity in Little Alchemy 2.

With so many ways to make electricity, you have multiple methods to unlocking it and adding it to your encyclopedia. These are all of the ways you can unlock electricity and add it to your board.

Wind and Wind Turbine

Wind Turbine and Motion

Storm and Wind Turbine

Sandstorm and Wind Turbine

Sun and Solar Cell

Light and Solar Cell

Solar Cell and Star

Metal and Lightning

Steel and Lightning

Storm and Science

We’ve found that the best way to unlock electricity early is to focus on creating the sun and the solar cell. These two are interlinked together and offer the quickest route to manifesting electricity.

You want to focus on the sun first. The best way to create the sun is to combine earth with earth to create land and then create land and land to create a continent. Once you have a continent, you then need to combine water with water to create a pond, a pond with a pond to make a lake, a lake with a lake to create a sea, and a sea with a sea to create an ocean. You can then combine the ocean with the continent to create a planet. Alternatively, you can create a planet by combining the continent with a continent, but having the ocean and sea tiles are always good.

Now that you have a planet, all you need to do is combine fire with a planet to create the sun. With the sun element, you can then combine that with energy, which you can get by combining fire and fire. You should now have a solar cell, and you place that on the sun to create electricity.