How to make Fire Farting Potion in Roblox Wacky Wizards

Potion brewing is the highlight of Roblox Wacky Wizards apart from quest clearing. There are all sorts of potions to brew, some useful and some simply for entertainment. That said, the Fire Farting potion was recently added to the game, and here is how to brew it.

Brewing a Fire Farting potion in Roblox Wacky Wizards is rather simple: just add one Beans and one Chilli to the cauldron, and you are good to go. Combine both the ingredients, and you will have Fire Farting potion ready to consume. On consuming, you will be able to fire flames from your back, which will propel you to the air for few seconds.

Although the Fire Farting potion is easy to brew, its ingredients might be difficult to gather. To get Beans, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Head over to the obscure door with an explosion sign in front of it near the Volcanic mountain.

Use an Explosion potion to blow up the door.

Enter the cave, and look for a tiny spoon near the edge of the lava lake.

Use a Giant potion on the spoon to increase its size.

Using the spoon cross the lava lake and make your way to the swinging platform.

Consume a Tiny Potion to reduce your size and jump on the swinging platform.

Use the swinging platform to reach the very top, where you can find Beans.

Similarly, for acquiring Chilli, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Head towards the desert located in the corner of the world.

Once there, look for a cactus plant placed between two adjacent rock cliffs.

Go behind the cactus plant, and you’ll fall into a cave. Keep in mind that this cave won’t be properly visible from the outside.

Jump on the ledges and make your way to the Chilli ingredient.

Once you have both the ingredients, combine them to create the Fire Farting potion.