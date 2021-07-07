How to make Green Dye in Minecraft

You can make multiple dyes in Minecraft to customize various items that you can make in the game. While the colors of the items typically don’t do anything other than make them a unique appearance, it’s fun to be able to place your personalized twist on an item inside of your house. One of the many dyes you can make is the Green dye.

If you’re looking to create the Green dye, you will need to cut down a cactus and collect it. You can find a cactus plant in any of the dry biomes in Minecraft, specifically the badlands and deserts. You do not need a specialized tool to break it down. Instead, you can use your hand, and the item should break onto the ground, allowing you to pick it up and put it into your inventory.

Once you have the cactus, you’ll need to bring it to a furnace and put it in with any fuel. The type does not matter, so you can use any resource you have an abundance of to create the dye. After the cooldown timer runs out, you’ll be able to pick up your green dye from the furnace, and you can apply it to any item that can have its color changed.