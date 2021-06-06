How to make limestone brick in Going Medieval

A good majority of your projects that you’ll be building in Going Medieval require a good amount of wood for their construction. These are suitable structures, and eventually your villagers are going to learn how to make better, more improved structures and work stations. These stations are going to require advanced resources, and one of those resources are limestone brick. You’ll need to work your way through the research tree to be able to create this construction material, and you need to find some of the resource on your map.

Before you worry about finding limestone, you need to work your way through the research tree and reach the stone block cutting tab. It should be on the lower portion of the tree, immediately after architecture. You don’t have to wait too long to discover this research piece.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done that, you’ll be able to create a stonemason’s bench, a crafting station that takes limestone and turns it into brick chucks. Place your stonemason bench somewhere close to your settlement, and then view the map for any limestone. You can find the resource in the ground anywhere on your map. A good way to find it is click to the mining icon on the lower right area of your screen, or by clicking the ‘n’ button. With your mining tool, you’ll be able to see what resources are in the ground. Limestone will be a slightly pale and rocky area on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you locate it, and highlight for your villagers to mine it, you’ll be able to bring that limestone back to the stonemason’s bench to turn it into bricks. You need to set the bench to create limestone brick, and a villager needs to be assigned the ‘crafting’ job to create these bricks. You can then store those blocks anywhere, and use them for more advanced projects.