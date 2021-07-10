How to make monsters retreat in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
Discretion is the better part of valor.
A big part of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is adding Monsties to your party. There are dozen of them in the game, and if you can get an egg, you can add them to your party and fight alongside them.
To get an egg you need to find a den, and because dens are randomly generated in the world, it is impossible to know what is at the end of them. The only way to find a specific den is to find the monster out in the world, make it retreat, then follow it to the den. A retreating monster causes its den to appear, allowing you to get in, finish the fight, and grab an egg.
Retreat is not guaranteed at any point, but you can increase the chances of a monster retreating by doing certain things.
|Monster
|Method
|Apercos
|Hit it with a Paintball and defeat it quickly.
|Aptonoth
|Hit it with a Paintball and defeat it quickly.
|Arzuros
|Scare it with a Sonic Bomb.
|Basarios
|Break each body part.
|Blue Yian Kut-Ku
|Break the head with a pierce-type weapon. (Bow/Gunlance)
|Bulldrome
|Hit it with a Paintball and defeat it quickly.
|Great Jaggi
|Hit it with a Paintball and defeat it quickly.
|Kula-Ya-Ku
|Break the rocks it holds with a blunt-type weapon. (Hammer)
|Nargacuga
|Attack it after it falls into a Pitfall Trap (can be purchased or found)
|Paolumu
|Use a Flash Bomb to stop it from gliding.
|Pukei-Pukei
|Break the tail with a slash-type weapon. (Sword and Shield/Great Sword)
|Qurupeco
|Break the head with a blunt-type weapon. (Hammer)
|Royal Ludroth
|Break the stomach with a slash-type weapon. (Sword and Shield/Great Sword)
|Velocidrome
|Hit it with a Paintball and defeat it quickly.
|Yian Garuga
|Break the head when it is enraged.
|Yian Kut-Ku
|Break the head with a pierce-type weapon. (Bow/Gunlance)