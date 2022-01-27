How to max friendship fast in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The more time you spend with your Pokémon in any game, the more their friendship with you increases. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll be traveling all over the Hisui region with your Pokémon, and some of them require higher amounts of friendship to evolve into their final form. Unfortunately, increasing friendship can take quite a bit of time. In this guide, we cover how to max friendship fast with Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The best method to make sure you’re consistently leveling up a Pokémon is to take them out with you and explore the world. You want to use them against wild Pokémon and have them at the front of a battle. The more they’re fighting and winning these Pokémon battles, the faster their friendship will improve over time.

Alternatively, another way to do this is with experience candy. Experience candy is an item you can purchase. However, the problem with this method is the amount of money you’ll be spending to give your Pokémon this candy. It doesn’t hurt to buy experience candy to assist in maximizing friendship, but you don’t want to rely on it. Your best bet is to take them into battle and win against the wild Pokémon you encounter in Hisui.

You can check your friendship progress with the Friendship Checker in Jubilife Village. Their name is Balemy.