How to find and use the Friendship Checker in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A handful of Pokémon that you capture in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will need to have maximum friendship if you want to evolve them. The amount of friendship your Pokémon has is not a direct number, but there’s typically an NPC who can help you out and give you a good idea of how much friendship a particular Pokémon has in your party. They’re known as the Friendship Check. For Pokémon Legends, the Friendship Checker’s name is Belamy. Here’s what you need to know to unlock the Friendship Checker in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You need to complete a request to access the Friendship Checker. Before you do that, you will need to complete part of the main story and make it mission seven. After your defeat Kleavor you’ll be able to access this impending quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The request you need to complete is called Measuring Your Capability. You’ll be taken to a waypoint to Belamy’s location, and he’ll ask to see a Pokémon with high friendship. You can use any Pokémon as an example, with your starter Pokémon likely being the best option. After speaking with Belamy and completing the request, you’ll be able to return to Belamy at any time to check other Pokémon in your party. You should always be able to find Belamy near Jubilife Village.