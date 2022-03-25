Multiclassing in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows you to broaden your skills as a hero and gives you the chance to place skill points into a different skill tree from your starting class. You can select any of the other classes you did not start using when you began the game. Your secondary class is up to you, but how do you go about unlocking it? Here’s what you need to know about how to multiclass in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Everyone unlocks the ability to unlock a second class with their character when you complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest, which can happen at varying characters, depending on how many side quests you’ve completed at this point. You’ll gain access to an entirely separate skill tree from your first one and all of the benefits of that secondary class, such as the Class Feat and Class Skills. You can choose how many points you want to put into each skill tree as you progress to level 40.

You will not be able to change your secondary class until you reach the end of the game, so we highly recommend you choose this option carefully. It is important to note you not be able to change your primary class. You only have the opportunity to swap out your secondary class when you complete the game.