How to obtain and use Attribute Infusions in Guild Wars 2

Infusions play a pretty significant role when you’re looking to complete end-game aspects of Guild Wars 2 with as little hassle as possible. Some of them are essential to progress in areas such as the Fractals of the Mists, and others are less vital and more for aesthetics. Whatever your reasons, it can be somewhat confusing to figure out which Infusions are best for your character, particularly if they’re attached to a gold price.

Attribute Infusions

Screenshot by Gamepur

Attribute Infusions, unlike Agony Resistance Infusions, provide the item that is used with a boost to the character’s base stats. You’ll need to equip it to an Ascended item in order to receive the boosts.

Infusions with the following names boost these stats:

Mighty – Power

Precise – Precision

Malign – Condition Damage

Resilient – Toughness

Vital – Vitality

Healing – Healing Power

Mystical – Concentration.

Spiteful – Expertise.

Depending on the type of build you’re running on your character, you’ll want to select the relevant stats as needed. For instance, running a DPS thief will often mean you’ll want Mighty or Precise. On the other hand, if you’re running a supporting class, you’ll be looking for Mystical and Healing as the primary stats.

There are different levels of Attribute Infusions. Basic Attribute Infusions provide +4 to their allotted attribute, and you can purchase these from Laurel Merchants for 5 Laurels. The Standard Attribute Infusion gives +5 to their respective attribute and either a +5, +7 or +9 Agony Resistance.



Screenshot by Gamepur

These you can purchase from the INFUZ-5959 vendor in the Fractals of the Mists for three +5 Agony Infusions and 5 Integrated Fractal Matrices. Special Attribute Infusions are Infusions that you’ll obtain from completing various events or as low rate drops from different bosses and raids. They provide +5 to an attribute of your selection and +9 Agony Resistance and provide a unique aura to your character.

Types of Infusions

Screenshot by Gamepur



Raid Infusions include the Ghostly Infusion, which you can get as a drop from killing Gorseval the Multifarious or purchased directly from Scholar Glennar after killing Goreseval once. Peerless Infusion can be found in Qadim the Peerless’ Coffer, a Djinn Energy Cluster, or purchased from Scholar Glenna for Gaeting Crystals.

Players can obtain, craft, or even purchase many different Open World PvE Infusions. Many of the Infusions are low rate drops from completing events such as killing a Choya Pinata in Amnoon during the Casino event.

Another can be obtained after completing the Death-Branded Shatterer event. You can even get various Infusions from festivals. WvW also has its own Infusions, and these can be purchased from WvW Laurel Merchants for 5 Laurels and 125 Badges of Honor, or, from a Skirmish Supervisor for 45 WvW Tournament Claim Tickets and 20 Memories of Battle. The WvW Infusions provide offensive or defensive stats based on your purchase type.

Lastly, you can also get Breather Infusions that boost your ability to swim faster underwater. These need to be bound to Ascended headgear which must be crafted. You can exchange +10 Infusions at Dive Master Astora in Lion’s Arch.

Changing the Stats

Using a Mystic Forge recipe, you can change any Attribute Infusion that gives a base +9 Agony Resistance plus an attribute. You’ll need the following: