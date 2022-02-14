How to use and upgrade Agony Infusions in Guild Wars 2

When you look at equipment, there are a lot of different varieties in Guild Wars 2. They range from typical armor sets to stat boosters such as trinkets. While lower tier items have less use, the higher the quality, the more they become helpful for players, particularly when you hit the end game of Guild Wars 2. Once you’ve acquired your end-game armor, you’ll need to make sure that it’s equipped with the correct stats and infusions. There are two main types of Infusions in Guild Wars 2: Agony Infusions and Attribute Infusions.

Screenshot via ArenaNet

Agony infusions are used to provide players with the Agony Resistance attribute. While this has little to no use in the Open World, it is vital in the Fractals of the Mists. Agony is a mechanic that deals damage and reduces healing received to players over time. Therefore, having a high degree of Agony Resistance will lower the amount of damage your character takes.

Agony Infusions can provide between +1 to +30 Agony Resistance and can be upgraded through the Artificer profession or by trading with INFUZ-5959, which is located in the Fractals of the Mists. Agony Infusion upgrades can be purchased for a gold price as well as +1 Agony Infusions which you’ll be able to obtain by completing lower-level Fractals. Of course, the higher the purchase level and the higher the level you want to craft, the more the cost goes up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To Infuse an item, you’ll need to make sure that you first have the Infusion you wish to equip in your inventory. You’ll also need to ensure that your current equipped gear has slots for the Infusion open, which you’ll see by hovering over the equipment and looking for an Unused Infusion Slot.

Open the Hero panel by pressing H and clicking on equipment. That will show you all available items you can use on your character. Next, you’ll want to double-click your Infusion or right-click and select Use from the drop-down menu. From there, accept the prompt, and it will automatically assign itself to your chosen item.

If you’ve made a mistake, it’s possible to remove the Infusion by purchasing an Infusion Extraction Device, also purchasable from INFUZ-5959. These cost 24 silver and are single-use only. You can also use an Upgrade Extractor; however, these are only obtainable through the Black Lion Gem Store and its currencies.