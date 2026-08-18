How to Open The Apartment 5 Safe in The Sinking City 2

All the details on how to open the locked safe in Apartment 5 in The Sinking City 2.

There are a plethora of puzzles to solve in The Sinking City 2, and the first you will encounter in your playthrough is a locked safe in Apartment 5.

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To secure the code, you need to head to a specific location and observe your surroundings to find a decisive clue that leads to the answer, but this can be confusing if you’re not sure exactly where to look.

If you’re stuck looking for the code to the safe in Apartment 5 in The Sinking City 2, we’ve got the answers you need.

Where to Find The Apartment 5 Safe Code in The Sinking City 2

Radio. Screenshot by Gamepur

The code for the safe in Apartment 5 is found in the Radio Shop, which you will reach soon after encountering the safe itself.

Head into Apartment 6 and jump into the hole to reach the room below. From here, pass through the hole in the wall to reach the Radio Shop.

In the Radio Shop, a note references the “proudest moment” for the safe’s owner, referencing the year the shop opened, and you can find the details of when that was by searching the environment.

I recommend finding the code to the safe and returning to Apartment 5 to open it before you complete the other objectives in the area.

If you’d rather skip the puzzle entirely and just want to secure the code and keep going, we’ve got the answer to the puzzle below.

What is The Apartment 5 Safe Code in The Sinking City 2?

This is your final spoiler warning if you don’t want to find the code yourself and want to open the safe in Apartment 5 immediately, or if you’d rather uncover the code for yourself.

The four-digit code represents the year the Radio Shop was established: 1908. Enter these four figures to open the safe and secure the contents.

Be warned, enemies will appear once it’s opened, but you can run away to escape combat.

After this point, if you haven’t completed all the tasks in the Radio Shop, return there, collect the item from the yellow box, and complete the investigation, which leads to an enemy encounter. In this fight, make sure to shoot the glowing parts for extra damage.

When you leave, by pushing the shelves blocking the doorway, more monsters will appear, but there are no rewards for defeating them, so the best strategy is to run away and escape.

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