How to Open The Floodgate Lock in The Sinking City 2

All the details on how to open the Floodgate Lock to continue your adventure in The Sinking City 2.

The Sinking City 2 has plenty of puzzles to solve, and while some are optional, others, like the Floodgate Lock, must be cracked in order to progress.

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Solving the Floodgate Lock puzzle requires investigating your surroundings and the notes you collect along the way, using those to decipher crucial information to finally crack the code.

Whether you’re stuck and want to know how to discover the solution, or want to skip the puzzle entirely and get straight to the answer, this guide has all the information you need.

Where to Find The Floodgate Lock Code in The Sinking City 2

Locked. Screenshot by Gamepur

The note for the Floodgate Lock explains the combination is the year that the bell was installed, but that doesn’t provide the full answer.

A note for the ‘Origins of the Redemption Church’ reveals the year that the church was founded, though it’s added that it “took another half decade to craft and install the bell.” This note is obtained just after you enter the white door using the church key.

If you didn’t manage to pick up the note, trace your steps back past the big statue and back into the Safe Room area. Then, head back further into the room with the radio, head down the ladder, and pick up the note.

Don’t forget to open your investigations menu and link the notes for the Origins of the Redemption Church and Floodgate Lock to complete the investigation, securing a valuable upgrade point for your efforts.

What is The Floodgate Lock Code in The Sinking City 2

This is your final spoiler warning if you want to work out the code yourself, as we’re about to reveal the answer so you can open the lock immediately.

The Origins of the Redemption Church note reveals the church was founded in 1667, but it took ‘half a decade’ more for the bell to be installed. For the answer, add five to the year the church was founded.

This means the code for the floodgate lock is 1672, but while you can open the gate, don’t leave until you have completed everything else that can be found at the church.

This includes the Obelisk puzzle, which leads to an avenue to secure two pieces of Dream Essence once completed, so it’s worth sticking around.

Be warned, though, this involves a fair bit of combat, so make sure you’re prepared for a fight.

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