How to pass in Rugby 22

One of the most important parts to the game of rugby is the pass. Since players can guide their hands forward while throwing the ball, virtually all passes are back passes to teammates that are behind the one who controls the ball. Much like with real rugby, Rugby 22 users must be able to properly know the controls of how to pass the ball in rugby, or otherwise one might accidently give it right to the opposition. So, how can you pass the rock in Rugby 22? Let’s take a look.

To pass the ball in Rugby 22, users will need to tap either LB/RB for the Xbox consoles, and L1/R1 for PlayStation. LB/L1 will trigger a pass to the left of the player who holds the ball, while RB/R1 will pass it to the right.

It’s also important to note that the amount of time that a user holds on the buttons will also have an effect on the pass. The longer one holds on LB/RB or L1/R1, the more power will be put on the ball and the farther it will go.

When passing the rugby ball, it’s important to find players that are open, and have space to move around on the pitch. That way, turnovers can be avoided and progress can be made without any major mistakes.