How to pass time in Hokko Life

Hokko Life requires you to wait until certain times of day to meet specific characters. You’ll also need to spend days waiting for flowers and trees to grow before you can complete objectives. But the game doesn’t tell you how to do this. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how to pass the time in Hokko Life so you can focus your energy on completing the tasks you want to prioritize.

It’s all about your bed

The only way to pass the time in Hokko Life is to use your bed. It doesn’t matter if it’s in your house or the upstairs room you stay in for free from the innkeeper. Pressing “E” on the bed will bring up three options for you to choose from.

Sleep for 2 hours

Sleep for 6 hours

Sleep until tomorrow

The first two options are perfect for passing the time in the same day. If you need to wait until lunch or dinner to see which characters have come to the Inn for some food, then sleeping for two or six hours can get you that point. Sometimes you also need to wait to meet specific characters in the evening, so this can be a great way to pass a chunk of time and get straight to the next active moment in the game.

Sleeping until tomorrow will move time forward to 8 AM the next day, regardless of when you go to sleep the day before. This is handy if you’re trying to get a lot of stuff done in a single day but hit a point at which you need all the characters in the game to wake up and begin their routines again. Advancing through multiple days can also push the story forward since long periods of time need to pass between major objectives.