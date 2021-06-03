How to place and move objects in Hokko Life

Hokko Life shares many similarities with the Animal Crossing franchise. There are Villagers to meet and recruit, tools to craft, trees to plant, and objects to place everywhere. However, the game doesn’t explain exactly how you do this. This guide covers how you can place and move any object in Hokko Life.

How to place objects

Screenshot by Gamepur

Placing items is simple. First, you need to open your inventory with the “B” key and select the item that you want to place. In our example, we’ve used a bench. This will take you back into the game, but you’ll now be able to see a grid all around you. At this time, you can still move your character around the world, but you can also use your mouse to hover the object over various locations. Manipulate the object using the on-screen prompts, and then right-click to place it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to move objects

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sometimes, items don’t look right where they are. To fix this, you can walk up to them and press the “spacebar.” This will take you to the same view of the world with a grid overlaid on it. Now you can place the object in a new location.

You’re able to do this with just about everything in the world in Hokko Life eventually. You’ll have to progress the story a little first, though.