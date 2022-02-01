How to perform a goal kick in Rugby 22

Upon scoring a try in rugby, or if a penalty occurs out on the field, teams will be able to add on extra points via a goal kick in the former’s case, and a penalty kick in the latter. Much like in American football, the kicking player must shoot the ball through the uprights in either of these circumstances, in order to tack on more points on the board. But how do the goal kick controls work in Rugby 22? Let’s go over what you need to know.

Goal kicks are completed by using the right stick. There are two components to completing a goal kick successfully: power and direction.

The first part of the goal kick is to pull down on the right stick. The more one pulls down on the stick, the harder the kick will be. To measure the power of the kick, a gauge can be found on the bottom part of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure that not too much power is put on these kicks. If an individual pulls it down for too long, the meter will swing all the way over to the red and the kick will be poor in quality. Be sure to pull down long enough so that the it stops at the green or lighter shade of green.

From here, players will then need to shift the right stick towards the actual goal posts. Move the right stick in the direction of the posts, as this will guide the kick and ball towards going through the posts.