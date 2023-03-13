How to perform all combos in WWE 2K23

When Visual Concepts reworked the WWE 2K engine during the franchise’s hiatus, the series streamlined the combat system by adding button-mashing-like controls to the game. This comes into play with light, heavy, and grab combos that are in WWE 2K23. These combos are rather essential to master if you want to win matches and accomplish certain tasks along the way. So, how can you perform a light or heavy combo in WWE 2K23? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

What is the control to perform Light Combos in WWE 2K23

Light combos only require the use of one button, believe it or not. A light combo can be performed just by tapping X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation) in a consecutive number of times. So, just spam X/Square to start smacking around the opposition.

This does, however, differ from a Heavy Combo. That’s because Heavy Combo do require a certain combination of buttons.

What is the control to perform Heavy Combos in WWE 2K23

Heavy Combos, however, are any combo that requires the use — and ends with — either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). This can include, as an example, X + X + X + A or X + X + X + A on Xbox. For PlayStation users, Square + Square + Square + X is an example.

What is the control to perform Grab Combos in WWE 2K23

Lastly, there are Grab Combos. Grab Combos are any combo that requires the use of either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation).

So, why are combos so important? Well, each fighter has a unique moveset. If you go into the Pause Menu during a match, players will be able to see each wrestler’s combos. This will give the player an indication as to what the wrestler is working with.

Also, light, heavy, and grab combos are important for those who are looking to complete the John Cena 2K Showcase in WWE 2K23. Make sure to get to an idea of how to use these moves.