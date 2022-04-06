How to pick up loot outside of the map in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Occasionally it happens. You are fighting a massive group of enemies, bullets are flying, and loot is going everywhere. Loot has fallen outside the map and is sitting on a ledge that you can’t reach without falling to your death. You could always trust the lost loot system and hope that those items you want make it there safely, but that isn’t a guarantee. Instead, you can perform a simple trick that can more than likely grab those items with minimal effort. Here is how you can pick up loot outside of the map in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

When something falls outside of the map and you jump after it, you will end up falling to your death. Maybe something landed and a ledge above you that is just outside of your reach. The easy solution to grabbing the item is to use photo mode. In photo mode, you can manipulate the camera and move it around within a short distance of your current position. While this distance isn’t very far, it is usually far enough that you can get close to items that are outside of the map.

Access photo mode by going into the start menu or the emote menu. Make sure you are as close to the item as you can be before doing this. Once you are in photo mode, manipulate the camera to be next to the item that fell out of the map. You will need to be quick with the button pressing now. Close out of photo mode and immediately press the interact button to pick up the item. If it doesn’t work, try it again. Sometimes the timing can be a little difficult to get down for this trick to work.