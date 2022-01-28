How to place map markers in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

When traveling through Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ world, you may come across areas of interest that you want to come back to. Whether it was a spot on the map that you came across a Pokémon you wish to encounter more, or a location for an item to be, you will want to keep in mind where to go when you return. In that case, here is how to place markers on your map in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To place a marker on the map in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, first pull up the map by pressing the minus button. Move your cursor to the area you want to mark and press A. Seven marker entries will be offered to you.

The flag at the top is a custom marker that will appear in your normal gameplay to lead you to an area you want to go without needing to pull up the map, and there can only be one at a time.

The six symbols below that only will be seen on the map, and multiple can be placed around the area. For example, if there is a location where a berry you like to grab grows, place the berry marker so you can easily come back to that location in the future. If you feel an area has been completely explored and you don’t want to go there again, maybe place a star showing that you think you have nothing more to gain there.

The markers can be used in any way that you deem necessary. To remove any markers, just put your cursor over it and press A.