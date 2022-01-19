How to play as Alibi in Rainbow Six Extraction — Skills and abilities

Alibi is the Italian mistress of deception as she uses decoys to distract and scan enemies; she is one of the most useful characters in Rainbow Six Extraction due to her skills and abilities. Here’s the rundown, so you can know more about Alibi.

Fool Them Once, Fool Them Thrice

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alibi’s main ability on the battlefield is Prisma. It allows her to throw three different decoys (four if you reach Level 10) to distract incoming enemies. Placing them at distinctive spawn wave entry points is the best way to use her decoys as it gives you more time to take over objectives and fewer enemies to fight over time. Alibi is particularly awesome during Serial Scan and Triangulation events. Her decoys can trick incoming enemies into hitting or firing the wrong and fake adversary and not come at you during objective raiding elements of these missions. During chases, decoys are also effective at giving you a great getaway to the next tent or rescue helicopter.

Level up for those helpful stat boosts

At Level 4, Alibi is quite speedy as she gains a 30% movement speed boost, but you have to keep in mind that she lacks armor until Level 8 when she nets a reduction in damage of 20%. At Level 5, however, Alibi is given a fantastic 35% increase in reload speed, aiming speed, and weapon swapping speed, which will help you repel enemies faster.

The Prisma Drone

When Alibi reaches Level 10, she gains a new decoy for a total of four and now one of them can be recharged after 60 seconds of combat rather than 90. She also gains a new ability called the Prisma Drone at Level 7. With this, you can deploy a decoy while using a React Drone, making it movable. This will let you manoeuver enemies away from the main hallway that your party can proceed into. It’s the ultimate stealth tool that will let you slip past the nasty Archaeans.

The Mx4 Storm is optimal

Screenshot by Gamepur

The default submachine gun that Alibi is carrying is the best weapon you can use with her. It has an extended barrel, so it can keep 50 bullets per magazine, and the fire rate makes it a perfect counterbalance to incoming waves of enemies. The ACS12 shotgun has a low recoil and muzzle rise, but if you are taking on a mission stealthily, you’ll need a suppressive barrel, which you can’t do with the ACS12.