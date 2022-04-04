There’s nothing better than journeying through the Star Wars saga in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to explore the battle of the Light side versus the Dark side in LEGO form. For each episode, you’ll also have the chance to bring a friend with you, and you can do this by playing in co-op. Here’s what you need to know about how to play co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before you’re ready to jump into the game, we recommend plugging in a second controller for your console. You’ll want to do this before or after starting the game. With the second controller in place, start any episode of your choosing, and go through the required cutscene. After the cutscene has played out, all you have to do is press any button on the second player’s controller, and they will assume control of any character the first player is not using.

Co-op should work in any episode and throughout the open world after you unlock any of the respective hubs in The Skywalker Saga. If you have not unlocked any of the hubs, you’ll need to play through the first chapter of any of the episodes and beat it to unlock them.