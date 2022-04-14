How to play Flashpoint in Apex Legends

Although Apex Legends’ Season 12 has already given players two doses of its Control limited-time game mode, but its upcoming Unshackled Event will now mark the return of Flashpoint. Unlike most LTMs, Flashpoint is very much like classic Battle Royale, but there are some significant twists to its formula. Here’s how you can jump into the mode and what you should expect.

Flashpoint is exclusively tied to Unshackled, meaning it and the event will be live from April 19 to May 3. During this time, all players can find the mode listed beside Battle Royale and Arenas in the Play tab. The mode will also receive two of its own dedicated Rewards Trackers, allowing players to complete challenges for exclusive cosmetics. These cosmetics include an Epic Seer skin, an Epic RE-45 skin, and of course, an Unshackled Pack.

The mode separates itself from Battle Royale by substituting all healing supplies for “Flashpoint Zones,” areas that automatically grant shield and health upon entering them. But, that isn’t the only major shake-up. Flashpoint matches also include a ring that will constantly be closing in until it revolves around just one Flashpoint Zone on the map. This means players can always heal up during the final circle, provided they aren’t taking damage from enemies.

