Apex Legends Unshackled event kicks off next week, will bring back Flashpoint mode

Apex Legends’ Defiance season might have rotated out World’s Edge, but it’s bringing a fan-favorite mode to Olympus as a fine substitute. That’s just one part of the next event, Unshackled, which kicks off soon.

The Unshackled event trailer declares the return of Flashpoint mode and gives you a quick reminder of how it works. “Flashpoint zones regenerate health,” it explains, “and shield, healing, and shield loot [are] removed.” If you don’t want to die, then you’ll have to book it to a Flashpoint to patch your wounds, making each zone a really spicy spot. The Unshackled trailer also gives a glimpse of the event’s weekly rewards, which include another collection of cosmetics. It reveals the event’s kickoff date too: Tuesday, April 19.

The Apex Legends website offers more details about Unshackled and its goodies. There will be two weekly challenges revolving around Flashpoint and its healing zones, running from April 19 through April 26 and then from April 26 to May 3. Prizes for week one include a unique badge, an epic charm, an epic RE-45 skin, and an epic Seer skin; week two includes another unique badge, a rare Apex Pack, an epic Boxing Nessie holospray, and an Unshackled Pack. These special packs can be purchased with in-game currency too, and they guarantee at least one of the 40 new cosmetics inside. The new loot will be available in standard Apex Packs when Unshackled ends.

Apex’s thematic tab has been updated with this key information as well, “in an effort to show off new content better and make menus easier to read and navigate.” You can preview all the new cosmetics there if you’re curious about new skins, sprays, and more.