How to play Madden 23 early

The launch of Madden 23 is slated to take place on August 19. With the late coach’s tribute game on the horizon, you’re likely eager to try out the installment’s newest features and check out updated player ratings. Fortunately, there are a few methods that you can use to play the game almost a week early.

Playing Madden 23 early on EA Play

Image via EA

EA Play is the subscription service that caters to all things Electronic Arts, and the newest Madden release is no exception. EA is offering members of this service a ten-hour demo of Madden 23, allowing them to try the game before they buy. This trial period becomes available on August 16, putting the game in your hands a full three days early.

All members of EA play qualify for this offer, including the minimum-price $4.99-per-month standard users. As such, this deal is best for those who are unsure about buying a full-price version of the game on release. Additionally, a full version of Madden 23 will be available on the service by the day of release, giving long-time subscribers inexpensive access to the game after the trial ends.

Playing Madden 23 early with the All Madden Edition

Image via EA

The All Madden Edition of Madden 23 is the deluxe bundle of the game, coming with plenty of extra in-game goodies. If you’re passionate enough about Madden to pre-order this bundle, then part of your pre-order bonus includes full access to the game starting August 16, with no limits placed on how much or how often you can play. This deal is intended for those willing to pay the full $100 price tag of the All Madden Edition up front, so only pre-order this version if you truly expect to make the most of your early play.