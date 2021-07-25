How to play Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 early

Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs updates bring significant changes to areas of the game that have not seen many updates over the years. Because of development challenges during a pandemic, what would usually be one massive update turned into two. Part one is already out, with part two making its way to everyone by the end of the year. If you want to see some of the new features early, though, you can. Here is how to play Minecraft 1.18, or the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update early.

To play the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update early, you need to set up the game to support the unreleased content. Keep in mind this is incomplete content and may occasionally crash or have other bugs.

Bedrock Edition Beta

Screenshot by Gamepur

Setting up the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Experimental features in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is very easy.

Start up Minecraft and login to your account

Go to Create New World

Under Game, scroll down until you see Experiments

Toggle Caves and Cliffs

Press Activate Experiments

Create the world and start playing

Java Edition Snapshot

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have Minecraft: Java Edition, getting the Snapshot for Part 2 is slightly different from past ones.