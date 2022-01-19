How to play Rainbow Six Extraction with friends

Rainbow Six Extraction is meant to be played with a team. Like any Rainbow Six game, you choose your operative and go to work. This time, instead of battling other players, you must work together with your team to eliminate alien threats known as Archaeans. Before you can get your team together, you first need to understand how it’s done. Here is how you can play with your friends in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Before we delve into the multiplayer feature of Rainbow Six Extraction, it is important to note that the game does support cross-play. With this feature, you will be able to play online with friends across both PlayStation and Xbox. PC players, however, will not be able to connect with their friends on console and vice-versa. You can turn the cross-play feature on and off from the in-game menu.

While in the main menu, you can press triangle if you are on PlayStation or Y if you are on Xbox. PC players can click the icon in the upper right corner where their player icon is. This will bring up the invite menu. Here, it will show you all of your friends that are currently online and offline. Select the player you want to invite and it will send them an invite automatically. You can also use this menu to add additional friends while playing on PC.