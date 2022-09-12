How to play Splat Zones in Splatoon 3 Anarchy Battles

Anarchy Battles in Splatoon 3 are the game’s version of a competitive ranked mode. Like the traditional Turf War mode, these matches have their maps on rotation. Even the modes will regularly swap out. Here is to play Splat Zones in Splatoon 3’s Anarchy Battles.

How does Splat Zones work in Splatoon 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Splat Zones is similar to a King of the Hill mode for Splatoon 3. There will be a marked portion on the map that both teams will fight over. When one of the team’s get a large majority of the area covered in their color ink, they will be in control of the zone and the timer will start counting down. Whatever team depletes the timer fully or has less time at the end of the match wins. If the team with more time has control when the time limit expires, the game will go into overtime until they pass the other team or lose control.

Tips and tricks for Splat Zones in Splatoon 3

Use Super Jumps to quickly get back into fights around teammates. Be ready for a brawl.

Use weapons and supers that are better at eliminating enemies. With both teams often converging on one point, the team that wins is the one that can wipe the other players from contention.

Don’t jump into fights on your own. Stay around teammates so you regularly have the numbers advantage.

If possible, take the higher ground to give yourself better sight lines on enemies and make it harder for them to hit you.

When your team has possession of the zone, don’t just camp in it. Work on covering the area between the zone and the opposing team’s spawn in your color ink to make it harder for them to get back to the zone.