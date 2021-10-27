How to pre-register for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and milestone rewards

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is fast approaching iOS and Android systems, and Square Enix has begun the pre-register sign-up process for the game. The company has announced its milestone rewards to coincide with this event.

Pre-registering to Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is quite easy. First, go to the game’s official website and pick either iOS or Android, which corresponds to your phone’s operating system. Once you’re on the Google Play Store or App Store, select the green tab named “Pre-register.” On the Google Play Store, it’s above the game’s screenshots and trailers and is below the title and publisher of the game. If the green tab doesn’t show up, this means that your phone is incompatible.

Now, you’ll want to share this battle royale with everyone you know who would be interested in trying Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. This is because Square Enix will reward everyone who pre-registers with special skins if the game hits certain milestones. They are the following:

300,000 Pre-registrations – Chocobo Egg

500,000 Pre-registrations – Shinra Mask Skin

770,000 Pre-registrations – Shinra Bike Skin

1,000,000 Pre-registrations – Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin

2,000,000 Pre-registrations – Shinra Helicopter Skin

While it’s still perplexing that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is mobile-only, the portable platform has proved that battle royales like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite can succeed on Android and iOS. Thankfully, Square Enix’s take on the genre will have controller support.