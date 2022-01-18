Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier announces The President’s Cup competitive event

Square Enix’s mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is currently holding its first-ever competitive event named The President’s Cup. Fittingly announced as an “exhibition bout”, this restricted event began on January 18 and will run until January 20 when the ultimate winner would be decided using a points system.

As its name would suggest, participation in The President’s Cup is reserved for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier influencers and “specially invited candidates”. The competition will see them pitted against each other in a race to win matches quickly and with the most kills possible. Participants will be streaming the event through their own channels, and are advised to use high latency streaming for the sake of competitive integrity, though the event structure is relaxed and not terribly competitive by default.

The President’s Cup is indeed an exhibition event, as there will be no rewards for coming out on top at the end of it, save for the bragging rights. Experience has shown that despite their chaotic nature, battle royale games make serviceable spectator esports, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier continuing in that direction. A proper tournament with open participation and a prize on the line would be preferred, of course.